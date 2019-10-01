Benham announces for State District 36 seat

Jessica Benham, a co-founder of the Pittsburgh Center for Autistic Advocacy and community organizer, announced her candidacy for State Representative in District 36.

Ms. Benham is a South Side Slopes resident.

“I’m running for State Legislature because I continue to hear, every day, in neighborhoods throughout the district, that our community is ready for a State Representative who is firmly committed to Democratic and progressive values. If elected, I will be that representative,” she said.

Her campaign will center on her engagement with local communities to develop real, practical solutions to the issues facing the district, as well as her commitment to fight for the rights of working people.

Ms. Benham is autistic and, if elected, would be one of the first state elected officials with a developmental disability in the country. She would also be the first openly LGBTQ woman elected to the Pennsylvania General Assembly.