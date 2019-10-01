ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

Becks Run restoration to begin Oct. 2

 
October 1, 2019



Pennsylvania American Water will start construction on October 2 to restore a portion of Becks Run Road in Baldwin Borough that was impacted by a water main break along East Agnew Avenue.

Project hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. and weekends as needed. Traffic will be limited to one lane in the construction zone between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Motorists are urged to give themselves extra time and exercise caution when traveling through the work zone.

The company anticipates completion of the project in mid-November of 2019. The company does not expect service disruptions during project. Additional updates will be posted as needed to their website at http://www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com, under Alert Notifications and their social media pages on Twitter and Facebook.

 
