South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Parks Conservancy at Knoxville Council

 
October 1, 2019



The Knoxville Community Council will hear from the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy at its monthly meeting on October 3, 6 p.m. at St. Paul AME Church, 400 Orchard Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

The agenda will include updates: On the clean-up project - Knoxville Christian Church – 72 and 77 Knox Avenue; along with updates from Councilman Bruce Kraus' office, Economic Development South, Hilltop Alliance, Brashear Association and Zone 3.

 
