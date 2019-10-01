Parks Conservancy at Knoxville Council

The Knoxville Community Council will hear from the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy at its monthly meeting on October 3, 6 p.m. at St. Paul AME Church, 400 Orchard Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

The agenda will include updates: On the clean-up project - Knoxville Christian Church – 72 and 77 Knox Avenue; along with updates from Councilman Bruce Kraus' office, Economic Development South, Hilltop Alliance, Brashear Association and Zone 3.