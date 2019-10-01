Co-Creators Youth Club begins soon

South Side Co-Creators Youth Club begins on Tuesday, Oct. 8, for youth ages 4 through 16 years at the South Side Presbyterian Church, South 20th and Sarah Streets, South Side.

Every Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. in the school year, youth come from the South Side and other neighborhoods to enjoy this caring, ecumenical community with arts and crafts, gym recreation, faith and life discussions, fun action songs, snack, and service projects. Youth love this and it provides them with positive activities and relationships for dealing with a lot that school and growing up entails. They also plan to do a Christmas show in December.

All youth ages 4 through 16 are welcome. For more information, call 412-431-0118.