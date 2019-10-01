This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Roland Rezba, 2507 S.18th Street, 17th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Sadie LLC, 507 Boggston Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Orne Bey, 922 Montooth Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM301.3, PM108.2.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 2:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Pette Property Mgmt. LLC, 221 Amabell Street, 19th Ward, Code 403.81.

• Tadd Ianetta, 68 Dillworth Street, 19th Ward, Code 403.62A.

• Oliver Hawk, 160 Merrimac Street, 19th Ward, Code 403.81.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 2:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Strategic Properties Inc., 245 Wade Street, 19th Ward, Code 403.43.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 3, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Mohammad Hossain and Jebun Neher, 41 Allen Street, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, 307.1.

• Robert Bey, 612 Estella Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 302.1, 302.4, 307.1.

• Michael Moses, 828 Estella Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Nancy and Stan Baker, 416 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Darrach and Rachael McCrea, 856 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Code PM301.3.

• Odessa Bryant, 803 Gearing Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, 307.1, 302.4.

• Dorothy Patton, 805 Gearing Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, 307.1, 302.4.

• Don and Rachel Rowlands, 124 Schuchert Street, 18th Ward, Code 304.6.

• Ming Guo, 436 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 302.7.

• Birmingham Cemetary of Pittsburgh, 2511 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code 302.7.

• Brian Kalanish, 22 Carrick Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM304.13.

• Margaret Windhager, 247 Merritt Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Dana King, 210 Spencer Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• UERD, 164 Stewart Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Mary Hanula, 312 Sunnyland Street, 29th Ward, Code 108.2.

• Ken Clause, 1006 Theona Street, 29th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Ousmane Dicko, 417 Arabella Street, 30th Ward, Codes 108.2, PM302.4, 304.1.

• Mildred Drudy, 329 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Code PM304.13.

• Kim Caton and US National Bank Association, 132 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.7, PM304.1.

• 311 Charles Family Trust, 311 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM304.7, PM304.10, PM304.11.

• David Haddix, 225 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Sharone Cohen, 406 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes PM307.1, 302.8, 922.02.

• JRF Investments Inc., 215 Reifert Street, 30th Ward, Codes 307.1, 304.1.

• Triple A Investments LLC, 114 Rochelle Street, 30th Ward, Code PM302.7, PM304.12.

• Antoinetta and Michael Facchiano Jr., 1635 Saw Mill Run Blvd., 32nd Ward, Code 922.2.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 4, at 9:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Charles and Wanda Matthews, 119 Boggston Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3.

• Charles and Wanda Matthews, 0 Boggston Avenue (15F-192), 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3.

• Michael and Thelma Vilsack, 827 Carnival Way, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Lessie Travis, 310 Chalfont Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, PM301.3.

• Roseann and Walt Lubawski, 705 Excelsior Street, 18th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Wayne Livingston, 216 Fordyce Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Denise and Linwood Lewis, 131 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, PM301.3.

• FZ Holdings LP, 32 Haberman Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 922.2.

• Kathy and Telsie Bartlet and Larry Jones, 441 Iberia Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM108.1.1, PM302.7.

• Lance Gardenhire, 77 Industry Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3.

• We Care Consulting LLC, 92 Industry Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3.

• Murdis and Horace Lawson Jr., 93 Industry Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3.

• Kara Sambuchino, 414 Kambach Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, 302.7.

• Margaret Soroczak, 400 Michigan Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, PM301.3.

• Dwight and Glenda Mayo, 402 Michigan Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, PM301.3.

• Emma Robinson, 0 Michigan Street (155-64), 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3.

• Alberta and Charles Atwater, 24 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Orlando Parker, 213 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• XYZ Investments LLC, 203 Walter Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM307.1, PM302.4.

• Carrick Associates LLC, 2620 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Abbey and Josh Odugbela, 134 Carrick Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Linda Rupinsky, 103 Merritt Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes PM302.7, 306.1, PM304.12, PM304.13.

• Arad Moshe-Zvi, 234 Sprucewood Street, 29th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Estate of Richard Adams, 418 Alice Street, 30th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Fe Gamueda, 232 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Derf Johnson, 136 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Alice Street Investments LLC, 107 Knox Avenue, 30th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Y&Q Mgmt. Inc., 129 Zara Street, 30th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Kathy Zorn, 2067 Dartmore Street, 32nd Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Virginia Angeloff, 2230 Lucina Avenue, 32nd Ward, Code PM302.4.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.