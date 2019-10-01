Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court results and upcoming cases

Results for the Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1, in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Vaughn Hanley, 638 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845.183.7, Rental License. Fined $98.

• Jovan Hinton, 110 Koehler Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Debris. No Mail Service.

• Nicholas Romaniello, 345 Walter Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth. Fined $298.

• Delta Investment Partners, 152 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845.183.7, Rental License. Withdrawn, Abated.

• Frank DiMatteo, 204 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845.183.7, Rental License. Rescheduled.

• Joshua Everette, 215 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845.183.7, Rental License. Fined $689.

• Cortez McClendon, 451 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth. Fined $198.

• Richard Roscoe, 331 Jacob Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth. Fined $1,098.

• Timothy Connors, 112 Fulton Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 87.16.1, Hedges. Fined $398.

• Mark Kapunek, 202 Moye Place, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Debris. Fined $198.

• Tricia Davis, 203 Rustic Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth. Dismissed, Abated.

• Min Thu Hoang, 201 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Debris. Fined $198.

• Cedric Pace Jr., 346 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth; 302.1, Debris; 304.13, Windows. Fined $3,098.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 11:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Frank DiMatteo, 204 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845.183.7, Rental License.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Joy Brice, 313 Jacob Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Marie Brocato, 260 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• David Winkowski, 653 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.