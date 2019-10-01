ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

Historic review hearings

 
October 1, 2019



The Historic Review Commission of Pittsburgh has scheduled the following hearings in the East Carson Street Historic District for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, following Internal Business beginning at 12:30 p.m.

1737 E. Carson Street, Don Company, owner, and Holly Simpson, applicant: Replacement of front step.

53 S.12th Street, Hakeem Real Estate Holdings LLC, owner, and Pieper O’Brien Herr Architects, applicant: Alterations to previously approved building renovations.

A copy of all application materials can be found at: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/hrc-schedule.

The Historic Review Commission of Pittsburgh meets in the First Floor Hearing Room, 200 Ross Street. The meeting is open to the public. For agenda information, call 412-255-2243.

 
