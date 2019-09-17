Port Authority to eliminate some stops on 51 - Carrick route

The Port Authority in an effort to improve on-time performance is considering eliminating almost 40 stops in the 51 – Carrick route.

Stops to be considered for elimination are considered close to another stop. The average distance between the 180 stops currently is 823 feet. The proposed average distance between stops will be 1,080 feet.

There are 19 inbound stops and 20 outbound stops proposed for elimination. Those stops have been marked so riders are made aware.

The full list of stops on the route and those proposed for elimination are available at: https://www.portauthority.org/inside-Port-Authority/projects/bus-stop-consolidation/51-Carrick/

Before the changes become final, the Port Authority is asking for input from the ridership. Comments can be made by telephone by calling 412-442-2000 or online at: https://www.portauthority.org/contact/Consolidation-Contact/

Those making a comment are asked to include the stop identification number, name of the street the bus stop is located on, the nearest intersection and the reason for the comment.