South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Dine out to benefit the SGCPS

 
September 17, 2019



St. George Church Preservation Society 10 Percent Night at Texas Roadhouse is on Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Pleasant Hills Texas Roadhouse, 511 Clairton Blvd. Pittsburgh, PA 15236.

Bring a copy of the flyer at http://bit.ly/2lQYbdl to Texas Roadhouse will and they will donate 10 percent to St. George Church Preservation Society. Either a printed copy or on phone will work.

The St. George Church Preservation Society’s Welcome Table will feature raffles and items for sale.

 
