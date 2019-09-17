Annual South Side street party draws 300 neighbors for a day out

The South Side Community Council's seventh annual South Side Neighborhood Street Party was held this past Saturday under fair skies.

After five months of planning, 2,000 flyers and hundreds of emails the event attracted approximately 300 attendees. Potluck contributions were donated by 45 households and more than 38 restaurants participated by contributing food for the partygoers. A special note of thanks are due Cassandra Dixon and her family who made hundreds of pierogis and Nizar Sandi of Nick's Imports who cooked up an entire tray of Moroccan meatballs and a second tray of Moroccan chicken.

Thirteenth Street was filled with tents, chairs and neighbors. Special hospitality was rendered by the Prince of Peace Parish Center and Duke's Tires.

City of Bridges High School contributed volunteers as did Duquesne University. Students from Pitt Serves assisted with clean up and breakdown.

It was a grand celebration of community with plenty of food, face painting, balloon artistry, a duck pond and a bounce house. "The Attic" started the music and neighbors, Bev Rohlehr and John Colby fronted a second band, "The Colbys."

The City of Pittsburgh Mounted Patrol Unit shared their horses with the crowd and other police shared their motorcycles with the curious while the firefighters allowed children to satisfy their curiosity in a firetruck. The Riverhounds offered a Soccer Skills Challenge and plenty of prizes. The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – South Side's Suzy Waldo kept children and adults busy with a craft table and Phil Sauter shared the "new" Esser's Plaza with a virtual reality program.

Nine-year-old Hana Lang won the People Bingo game and secured a prize basket donated by the South Side Chamber of Commerce. Other winners include Corn Hole champions and those who won the lottery associated with potluck dishes.

A hit with the crowd again this year was the Lion Dance performed by the crew from Rothrock's Kung Fu and Tai Chi Academy, followed by a brief demonstration of Tai Chi.

Sponsors of the event include South Side Community Council, John J. Gmiter Funeral Home, Representative Harry Readshaw, Frank Vitale, Councilman Bruce Kraus, Prince of Peace Parish, Pittsburgh Riverhounds Soccer Club, Jay Costa for State Senator, Copies At Carson, City Theatre, Paul Pieffer, The Healey Company, Inc., South Side Chamber of Commerce

Other sponsors include Allegheny Millwork, Jim Andrew, Baron Batch, Lauren and Matt Brungo, Carson News, Charlene and Joe Colia, Dee's Café, Deluzio and Company, LLC, Diamond in the Ruff, Duke's Tire Services, Barb and Phil Ehrman, Candice Gonzalez, Home Depot - North Fayette, Jane Street Consulting, Mary and Nate Myles, Jeff and Kitty, Christie and Chris Jordan, Margittai Architects, Renaissance 3 Architects, LLC, Roberta Weissburg Leathers, Bev Rohlehr and John Colby, Shake The Tree-Discover Your Roots, Shorthaired Pointer Rescue, South Side Giant Eagle, Liz Styles and Robert Cavalier, Vogt True Value Hardware and Jane Yanosick. The South Side Community Council also received a City of Pittsburgh Festival Grant to help fund the event.

Participating restaurants include Acacia, Benny Fierro's Pizza, Big Shot Bob's House of Wings, Bonfire, Café Du Jour, Cambodican Kitchen, Carmella's Plates and Pints, Carson City Saloon, Carson Street Deli, Cupka's II Café, Dancing Crab Thai Noodle House, Doce Taqueira, Double Wide Grill, Fat Heads Saloon , Fudge Farm, Insomnia Cookies, La Palapa Mexican Gourmet Kitchen, La Petit Chocolat & Café, Lin's Asian Fusion, Lotsa Stone Fired Pizza, Mad Noodles, Mallorca, Mediterranean Market, Nakama Japanese Steakhouse, O'Leary's Southside Café, Pennsylvania Macaroni Company, Smiling Moose, South Side BBQ Company, Stagioni's, Steel Cactus, Streets on Carson, Thai Me Up, The Dive Bar and Grille, The Pretzel Shop, The Urban Tap, Twelve Whiskey BBQ, Vault Tap Room, Zenith Tea Room