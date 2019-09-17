ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Allentown needs "athletes" for Saturday's Garbage Olympics

 
September 17, 2019



This Saturday, Allentown is competing in the city-wide Garbage Olympics competition.

For those familiar, The Garbage Olympics is an annual event in which neighborhoods throughout the city compete to pick up the most trash in two hours. This event is not only a fun way to connect with your neighbors, but also a great way to help make your neighborhood and city cleaner. Supplies are provided. Last year Allentown came in third place and is aiming to move up to first place this year.

The event begins promptly at 9 a.m. this Saturday, Sept. 21. The Allentown team will be meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot at 831 East Warrington Ave. After the clean-up is finished, there will be a Closing Ceremony at Threadbare Cider House.

The link to sign up to volunteer on the Allentown Garbage Olympics Team is at: http://bit.ly/2mlyMsz

 
