Carrick Council public meeting Sept. 23

The next Carrick Community Council (CCC) public meeting is on Monday Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. at 25 Carrick Ave.

The CCC is also looking for new board members. The elections will happen at the CCC meeting in November and new board member applications should be submitted by October 24.

Whether relatively new to the community or have lived in the neighborhood for years, the council would like to hear from you. The current board consists of people from a variety of backgrounds, life experiences, and together they are attempting to make Carrick a better place.

Apply for a seat on the CCC Board by filling out an online form at: http://bit.ly/2kBgmmW or through the CCC Website: http://www.carrickpa.com.

You must be a current CCC member to be a board member.