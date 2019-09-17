This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Gemera Bey, 192 Boggston Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Kevin Kuczma, 239 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 19, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Michael and Thelma Vilsack, 827 Carnival Way, 18th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Ida Clark, 306 Chalfont Street, 18th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1, 301.3.

• Thomas O'Connor, 32 Climax Street, 18th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Arlene Carter, 34 Climax Street, 18th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Walter Thornton, 601 Curtin Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1, 108.2.

• People's Partnership LLC, 807 Eureka Street, 18th Ward, Code 304.7.

• Daniel Terlecki, 220 Fordyce Street, 18th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Emma Henderson, 815 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• James Dunn, 817 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1, 301.3.

• Jerome Trzcinski, 910 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Shirley Painter, 512 Industry Street, 18th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Rinesha Cunningham, 709 Montooth Street, 18th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Ardith Ries, 2727 Churchview Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 304.10.

• Maxi Yamin, 1623 Concordia Street, 29th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Debra Formo, 2006 Dellrose Street, 29th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Tiara Cook and James Selester, 207 Maytide Street, 29th Ward, Codes 302.2, 302.3.

• Raible Realty Invests LLC, 2312 Spokane Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Bart Conard, 1013 Theona Street, 29th Ward, Code 302.4.

• 250 Charles Family Trust, 250 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Code 304.7.

• Dean and Diane Hoover, 230 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Y&Q Management Inc., 413 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Code 307.1.

• William Nieder Jr., 438 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Codes 302.7, 304.7, 304.2, 304.13.

• Sean Kennedy, 103 Redlyn Street, 30th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Soma International Ministries Inc., 236 Rochelle Street, 30th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Robert Mann III, 1935 Dartmore Street, 32nd Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

• Jeff Stiegler, 712 Maytide Street, 32nd Ward, Codes 302.3, 304.3, 302.7.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.