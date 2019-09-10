ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Volunteer for Garbage Olympics

 
September 10, 2019



Garbage Olympics, the city-wide trash pick-up competition is back on Saturday, Sept 21. 

Participants are needed in Overbrook and Carrick as they are teaming up to compete against the entire city to collect the most garbage.

Overbrook volunteers will meet at Accomando Center on Saw Mill Run Boulevard and Carrick volunteers at the Dairy District Pavilion, 1529 Brownsville Road. All volunteers are asked to meet at 9 a.m.

For questions or additional information call 412-212-6616.


 
