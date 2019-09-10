Seventh annual South Side Street Party is coming Sept. 14

Troy Wade and Zach Wade took advantage of the face painting at last year's South Side Street Party

South Side Community Council is hosting the seventh annual South Side Neighborhood Street Party on Saturday, Sept. 14 on 13th Street alongside Armstrong Park.

The party is dependent upon neighbors bringing potluck dishes to share with others. Organizers ask residents to consider cooking or baking one of their family's specialties and contributing it to the event between 3-5 p.m. All those who bring a home cooked dish will be eligible to win prizes given away at the event. Folks are also asked to bring their own drinks.

The event starts at 3 p.m. The Riverhounds Street Team will be there to conduct a "Soccer Skills Challenge" with prizes. Live music, a bounce house, face painting and a balloon artist will be featured starting at 3:30 p.m. The Pittsburgh Mounted Patrol Unit expects to attend and the city firefighters will be happy to share their firetruck with curious children.

Get out and toss around some bean bags at the street party's first ever Cornhole Tournament held in Armstrong Park. Get to know your neighbors, while competing and having fun. Prizes will be awarded to the winners. Check-in starts at 3 p.m. Tournament starts at 4 p.m.

According to organizers, the purpose of the party is to bring neighbors together to promote a more cohesive and friendly community. The party ends at 8 p.m.

Sponsors include South Side Community Council, John J. Gmiter Funeral Home, Representative Harry Readshaw, Frank Vitale, Councilman Bruce Kraus, Prince of Peace Parish, Pittsburgh Riverhounds Soccer Club, Jay Costa for State Senator, Copies At Carson, City Theatre, Paul Pieffer, The Healey Company, Inc., Allegheny Millwork, Jim Andrew, Baron Batch and Carson News.

Also, Charlene and Joe Colia, Dee's Café, Deluzio and Company, LLC, Diamond in the Ruff, Duke's Tire Services, Barb and Phil Ehrman, Candice Gonzalez, Jane Street Consulting, Jeff and Kitty, Christie and Chris Jordan, Roberta Weissburg Leathers, Bev Rohlehr and John Colby, Shake The Tree-Discover Your Roots, Shorthaired Pointer Rescue, South Side Giant Eagle, Liz Styles and Robert Cavalier, Vogt True Value Hardware and Jane Yanosick.