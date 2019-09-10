Open Mic night at S.S. Presbyterian
September 10, 2019
The South Side Presbyterian Church welcomes all to its monthly Open Mic Coffee House at 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.
Those who have songs or a poem, a dramatic piece, dance, or comedy that they would like to share are welcome. Call 412-431-0118 or email at kathysspc@aol.com to share something on stage. Or just come to enjoy others' performances as well as the friendly fellowship with old and new friends.
A suggested donation of $5 includes candlelight conversation, the performances, and refreshments.
The church is at the corner of S. 20th and Sarah streets and is fully handicap accessible. Use the 20th Street entrance.
