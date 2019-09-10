New system will help reduce flooding, basement backups in Carrick

Rendering of the stormwater retention system to be installed in Phillips Park.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) has approved funding for an approximately $500,000 stormwater management project in Carrick's Phillips Park. This project is in response to localized flooding and basement backup complaints dating back to summer of 2018.

"Our engineering team has been collecting information on rainfall patterns, the state of our sewer system, and the layout of this neighborhood for several months and we are now prepared to implement a stormwater management system that will reduce flooding and basement backups for our customers in the neighborhood," PWSA Executive Director Robert A. Weimar said.

PWSA's engineering team has designed a stormwater retention system along the walking trails in the park, capturing and holding back stormwater during heavy rainfall. This water will then be slowly released back into the sewers so it can be properly conveyed through the sewer system, reducing basement backups and surface flooding.

Flow monitors, sensors that track volume of rain moving through sewers, will be installed in nearby sewers to track the effectiveness of the stormwater system.

In addition to the new stormwater management systems, the project will remove the existing asphalt path from Lucina Avenue to the new stairway leading out of the park. This will reduce impervious surface in the park. Cobblestone lined swales, or depressions, will be dug to retain stormwater near the stairway.

These improvements will reduce impervious surface in the park, helping to absorb the stormwater naturally.

Work will begin in September and is expected to be completed in November of this year. Construction will occur Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The following trails will be closed to allow for PWSA contractors to complete work: Dilly's Grove from Stinton Avenue to Park Boulevard and the Yale Connector Trail from Carousel Trail to Lucina Avenue.

After construction, PWSA will evaluate the project's effectiveness and determine if additional stormwater management is needed. To learn more about PWSA's Green Stormwater Program, visit http://www.pgh2o.com/gi-overview.