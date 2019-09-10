Mayor names Kevin Pawlos director of the Office of Management and Budget

Mayor William Peduto is naming Kevin Pawlos, currently the assistant director – Operating Budget in the Office of Management & Budget, as Pittsburgh's new director of the Office of Management & Budget.

Mr. Pawlos joined the city in August of 2012. He has served as a budget analyst, senior budget analyst, operating budget manager, and then assistant director – operating budget starting in 2018.

He is replacing former budget director Jennifer Presutti, who left the city last year to become the budget director of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority.

"I am excited that Kevin Pawlos has agreed to continue to serve the employees and residents of Pittsburgh. Kevin has been a diligent public servant for the last seven years, and has shown a commitment to providing strong budgetary oversight into 2020 and beyond,» said Mayor Peduto.

"I am proud to serve the people of Pittsburgh, work alongside such talented individuals, and honored to work for the mayor and his administration," Mr. Pawlos said.

The appointment will be subject to confirmation by Pittsburgh City Council.