Carrick Library September programs

Check out what’s happening at Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Carrick in September…

Programs for Children:

Storytime: Baby & Me, Tuesdays, 11:00 a.m.

Sing, clap and bounce along to interactive rhymes, stories and songs. Songs help children develop listening skills and learn the rhythms and rhymes of spoken language. For children birth – 18 months and their caregivers.

Storytime: Toddler and Preschooler Tales, Thursdays, September 19, and 26, 11 a.m.

Get up and get moving with interactive stories, songs and rhymes. Children and adults will actively explore books that improve vocabulary and expand the imagination. Reading together is the most important way for children to learn to read independently. For children 18 months – 5 years and their caregivers.

Kids Club, Wednesdays, September 11 and 25, 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Meet new friends, hang out with old friends and try something new. Children can have fun, build social skills and use their imaginations. Activities may include crafts, games or technology. For children in grades K-5.

Carla Littleton presents “Do Toads Give Me Warts,” Wednesday, Sept. 18, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Learn the misconceptions about reptiles, amphibians, and creepy crawlers from Carla, an animal care specialist at the Carnegie Science Center. Paired with a visit from a giant toad, a snake, and/or invertebrates. For Children in grades K-5.

Best Books for Babies Baby Book Shower, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2 – 3 p.m.

Parents-to-be, parents of babies, and babies ages birth to 18 months will enjoy cake, songs, games and books. Parents and guardians will take home a set of Best Books for Babies.

Registration recommended: http://www.carnegielibrary.org/events/CarrickShower2019

Programs for Adults:

Adult Open Craft Hour, Mondays, noon.

Join in each week at CLP – Carrick to relax and have fun with craft supplies and friends. Feel free to bring your own projects from home or to work on the weekly library craft, adults of all ages and abilities are welcome. For information call Natalie at 412-882-3897

Carrick Crochets..and Knits and Quilts and Sews!, Wednesday, Sept. 11 - 6 p.m.

Interested in Crochet or any other fabric arts? Join in for a monthly fabric meet up. All skill levels welcome to come join the fun, bring your own project to share with the group.

Adult Game Night, Wednesday, Sept. 18 - 6 p.m.

Looking to get away from it all? Take the night off for a friendly board game competition. A variety of board games will be available. Feel free to bring a snack. For adults 18 and older

Saturday Adult Craft Hour: Frugal Fall Wreaths, Saturday, Sept. 21, 1:30 p.m.

Learn how to create a fun fall themed wreath with some simple supplies for your front door. To register, call 412-882-3897 or email derison@carnegielibrary.org

One–on-One Computer Assistance, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays by appointment.

Get computer questions answered. A knowledgeable staff member can provide assistance with help using Microsoft Office, creating an email account, searching the internet or using an eReader. To schedule a one- on- one appointment, ask a librarian or call 412-882-3897.

Resume Assistance, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday by appointment.

One- on- one assistance is available to help you develop a strong resume and cover letter so you can land that all important interview. Bring a copy of your resume to receive feedback. To schedule a one- on- one appointment, ask a librarian or call 412-882-3897.

Tuesday Evening Book Club, second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.

Those who enjoy fun, interesting discussions are welcome to join in on the second Tuesday of the month. They discuss a variety of fiction and non-fiction titles. For more information or to sign up call 412-882-3897 or stop in at the branch.

Mysterious Reads Book Club, fourth Saturday of the month at 10 a.m.

If you love mysteries of all types and having great discussions this is the group for you. For more information or to sign up, call 412-882-3897 or visit the library.

Other recurring events happening at the Carrick library without staff:

South Hills Creative Group, Thursdays – 6 – 8 p.m.

This group is for those who love writing and are looking to stretch their creative muscles. Join them if interested in exploring free writing and writing exercises, sharing work in progress and receiving feedback on your work as well as providing feedback to other writers. For mature teens and adults.

Toastmasters Carrick, Saturday, Sept. 21, 10:15 - 11:45 a.m.

Toastmasters provides an opportunity to improve communication and leadership skills while meeting new people and having fun in a relaxed and supportive environment.

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Carrick Branch is at 1811 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.