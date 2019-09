The Arlington Civic Counsel will meet on Monday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at the New Academy Charter School, 2500 Jonquil Way.

Topic for the meeting will be crime in the Arlington area. Speakers include Officer Christine Luffey and Commander Karen Dixon of Zone 3. Area residents are encouraged to bring their concerns to the meeting.

Lisa Middleman, candidate for Allegheny County District Attorney, has also been invited to attend.