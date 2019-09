Join the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Carrick for a Baby Book Shower, celebrating mothers and their baby.

The free event on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2 p.m. is for parents-to-be, parents of babies and babies age birth to 18 months. The afternoon will feature cake, songs, games and books. Parents and guardians will take home a set of Best Books for Babies.

RSVP is recommended at: carnegielibrary.org/events