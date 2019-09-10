Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 178/19 on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 9:30 a.m. is the appeal of Alex Backeris, applicant, and David Matesic, owner, for 1204 Grandview Avenue, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District GPRC).

Applicant requests demolition of existing structure and construction of new three-story single-family dwelling with integral parking.

Variances: 908.02.C.3: Minimum side yard setback shall be not less than 3’, 6” requested; 912.04.C: Minimum side setback for accessory deck is 3’, 8” requested.

Zone case 195/19 on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 9:50 a.m. is the appeal of Priminvest Corporation, applicant and owner, for 318 Arlington Avenue, in the 18th Ward (Zoning District P).

Applicant requests use of structure as an office.

Variances: 911.02: Office use is not permitted in the Park zone.

