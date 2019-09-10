The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Vaughn Hanley, 638 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Jovan Hinton, 110 Koehler Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Debris.

• Nicholas Romaniello, 345 Walter Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Delta Investment Partners, 152 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Frank DiMatteo, 204 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Joshua Everette, 215 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Cortez McClendon, 451 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Richard Roscoe, 331 Jacob Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Timothy Connors, 112 Fulton Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 87.16.1, Hedges.

• Mark Kapunek, 202 Moye Place, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Debris.

• Tricia Davis, 203 Rustic Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Min Thu Hoang, 201 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Debris.

• Cedric Pace Jr., 346 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth; 302.1, Debris; 304.13, Windows.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.