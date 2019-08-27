Third annual Party on the Mount Sept. 21

The Mount Washington Community Development Corporation (MWCDC) is holding its third annual community fundraiser, "Party On The Mount" on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Guests will enjoy three blocks of vendors - retail options, more than 10 food trucks and restaurants, cocktails handcrafted by local bars, a diverse beer selection, and great music - all with a spectacular view of downtown Pittsburgh. The East section of Grandview Avenue, from 121 Grandview to Bertha St., will be shut down for the event from 3:30 - 9:30 p.m.

Following the success of its 2017 launch, which drew more than 3,000 attendees, the MWCDC is anticipating this third year's event to draw locals and tourists. Sponsored by Captain Morgan, Schmirnoff, Pittsburgh Brewing, Peoples Gas, Allegheny Petroleum and Early: Media Collective, this fundraiser will benefit MWCDC, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit, which will use the funds to support their mission of engaging the community, promoting development, and providing business opportunities in Mount Washington and Duquesne Heights.

"Our vision is to create the ideal community for diverse residents, businesses, and visitors to Pittsburghers alike. At last year's event, I really saw that vision becoming a reality," Alaina Spanoudakis, president of the MWCDC board, said of last year's event.

"It's great to have a day to show off a little bit," Ms. Spanoudakis says. Adding, "Mount Washington has a lot more to offer than just an incredible view."

The Party on the Mount will be held rain or shine. Block Party-goers are encouraged to park at Station Square and catch the Monongahela Incline to get the full experience. Admission for adults is $10 presale and $15 the day of the event. Mount Washington residents will receive a $5 discount with code 15211.

Family friendly entertainment and activities will be hosted until 6:30 p.m., and admission is free for children. Ongoing event information and tickets can be can be found on the MWCDC Facebook Event Page.