Meeting will consider voting systems report

The Board of Elections will hold a public meeting on Friday, Aug. 30, beginning at 9 a.m. in the Gold Room of the County Courthouse to consider the report from the Voting Equipment Search Committee, and to consider other business as appropriate. A full agenda for the meeting will be forthcoming.

Like with all public meetings, there will be opportunity for public comment at the beginning of the meeting. Each speaker will be given three minutes to provide comment in order to allow everyone an opportunity to speak and will be required to sign in upon arrival.

The Voting Equipment Search Committee provided its report to the Board of Elections earlier today via e-mail and hand delivery. The report has also been posted online at http://bit.ly/VESCReport.