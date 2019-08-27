Keep PA Beautiful's Litter Free School program

Litter reduces property values, is costly to the economy and leads to contamination of our land and water. Litter has a direct effect on how we, and others, feel about where we live, work and play.

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful provides the Litter Free School Zone program to public and private schools in Pennsylvania as a way to encourage students and staff to stop litter in its tracks, ensuring that it does not find its way to the neighboring streets, parks and storm drains where it would become even more harmful to the environment.

The Litter Free School Zone program is a comprehensive program encouraging young people to play an active role in protecting and improving our environment through recycling, litter awareness and community stewardship. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful provides a sign recognizing the participating school as a Litter Free School Zone. The school, in turn, organizes two cleanups or beautification events per year.

In Reading, a group of Environmental Club students regularly perform various projects as part of the Litter Free School Zone program, including cleaning up litter on the campus of Wilson High School.

“The Litter Free School Zone program has been a great addition to our environmental club. It has started an awareness about litter, recycling and trash, and their effects on the environment. Resources and support provided by Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful are extremely useful in helping plan events and activities for our club, like the pollinator garden,” Tyler Small, biology teacher and Environmental Club Advisor for the school said.

“We are hopeful that by sharing the knowledge about recycling, litter and trash in our club and with the school, this knowledge will continue to stay with the students as they grow, and we will see a difference in the way that future generations handle some of the bigger problems.”

There are currently more than 80 schools participating in the program. All schools are welcome – elementary through high school, public or private. Teachers interested in participating should visit the Keep It section of the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful website, www.keeppabeautiful.org or contact Stephanie Larson at slarson@keeppabeautiful.org or 877-772-3673.