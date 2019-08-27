ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Duquesne students clean up in South Side

 
August 27, 2019

More than 75 Duquesne University students volunteered in South Side on Saturday morning, August 24. Sweeping up broken glass, weeding tree pits, cleaning the sidewalks and removing eyesores were among the tasks accomplished by the students. Most of the workers were freshmen as part of Duquesne University New Student Orientation Project, designed to foster understanding and respect for South Side. The Block Watch program of South Side Community Council made sure each group of students had a leader from the South Side to guide them in the work and share their experience as South Side residents.













 
