City adds capacity to address climate, energy

The City of Pittsburgh Department of City Planning has announced the addition of two new members and the promotion of another staff member in the Department’s Sustainability and Resilience Division.

The positions will work together to support energy efficiency in municipal and commercial buildings, integrate the planning and development of district scale and renewable energy strategies for the city operations and projects within the city; and help coordinate the implementation of the city’s climate action plan.

“It’s critical to add this additional capacity to support the advancement of energy efficiency in municipal operations and focus efforts on addressing the challenges of climate change. We’re fortunate to leverage resources from organizations like the National Resources Defense Council and Bloomberg Philanthropies to help us accelerate our efforts to provide cleaner sources of energy and mobility,” said Mayor William Peduto. “Concurrently, these positions will help private and other public sector partners realize the environmental and economic benefits associated with energy efficiency and clean energy.”

Flore Marion will be serving in the role of Energy Advisor. Flore Marion joined the City of Pittsburgh’s Sustainability and Resilience Division in 2017 as the Energy Advisor through the City Energy Project. Her primary role is to implement the benchmarking ordinance and develop a strategy to achieve the Pittsburgh 2030 goals set by Mayor William Peduto with regards to buildings and energy use.

Prior to this position, she was a senior researcher in the Center for Building Performance and Diagnostics at Carnegie Mellon University, where a subset of her work pertained to her current role with the City of Pittsburgh: She focused on stakeholder engagement for energy data access through the Energy Data Accelerator, a DOE Better Buildings Initiative, and she researched methods to leverage energy benchmarking data to improve the US building stock.

Ms. Flore holds a Masters in Sustainable Building Sciences from University Paul Sabatier, France and is a LEED AP BD+C.

Will Bernstein will serve as Climate Advisor through the American Cities Climate Challenge, a program supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies and the National Resources Defense Council (NRDC). His salary is fully paid by a grant.

Mr. Bernstein has spent more a decade working in public policy and community development in Pittsburgh. He has served recently as a public policy consultant with a focus on equity and good government, and before that as a policy analyst with the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, where he specialized in community development, transportation and healthcare. Will has a Master of Science in Public Policy and Management from Carnegie Mellon University’s Heinz College, and a Bachelor of Arts in History and Philosophy from Brown University.

As Pittsburgh’s climate advisor, Mr. Bernstein will be working to advance the city’s Climate Challenge goals, including the reduction of building-related carbon emissions and supporting the implementation of high priority bike and pedestrian infrastructure

Sarah Yeager is being promoted from the position of Resilience Analyst to be the city’s first Energy Planner. She received her bachelor’s degree in Environmental Engineering from St. Francis University in Loreto, PA.

Ms. Yeager volunteers for Engineers Beyond Boarders, Environmental Water Resources Institute and the American Society for Civil Engineers. In her new role, she will support the planning and integration of renewable and district scale strategies for municipal projects and new developments. She will also be helping to manage the city’s procurement strategies related to renewable power.