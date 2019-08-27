Retired men's group will hear from census specialist

The Retired Men’s Luncheon Group welcomes retirees to its Thursday, Sept. 19 luncheon with event speaker David Lopus who is with the federal government census bureau.

Mr. Lopus will speak about the purpose of taking the census and job opportunities that the census provides. Lunch is at noon. The cost for lunch is $8 payable at the door. The luncheon is held at the Pleasant Hills Presbyterian Church, 199 Old Clairton Road in Pleasant Hills. The Men’s Group is non-denominational.

Reserve lunch by calling the church office at 412- 655- 2000, option 0. Come to socialize and enjoy the educational presentation of David Lopus’ report on the upcoming census.