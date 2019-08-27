Knoxville community meeting is September 5

The Knoxville Community Council monthly meeting is planned for Thursday, Sept. 5, 6 p.m. at the St. Paul AME Church, 400 Orchard Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

The meeting’s open forum topic will include: strategies for increasing membership; subjects for invited speakers; and, what community projects area residents would be interested in participating. In addition, there will be updates from partners, Zone 3 and from neighborhood residents.