South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Knoxville community meeting is September 5

 
August 27, 2019



The Knoxville Community Council monthly meeting is planned for Thursday, Sept. 5, 6 p.m. at the St. Paul AME Church, 400 Orchard Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

The meeting’s open forum topic will include: strategies for increasing membership; subjects for invited speakers; and, what community projects area residents would be interested in participating. In addition, there will be updates from partners, Zone 3 and from neighborhood residents.


 
