Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 191/19 on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 9:40 a.m. is the appeal of Paul Zachary, applicant and owner, for 2227 Jane Street, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District R1A-VH).

Applicant requests use of existing structure as three-family dwelling.

Variances: 921.02.A.4: Change from one noncnforming use to another is a Special Exception.

Past Cases and Decisions: ZBA 278 of 2001, Special Exception granted to change the occupancy of the existing structure from a three-story office building with four outdoor parking stalls in the rear yard to holistic health center with a training facility, treatment rooms with incidental retail sales and office on the first and second floors of the structure and one dwelling unit on the third floor.

Notes: Certificate of Occupancy 26904, dated 1973, permitted occupancy “Business Offices.”

Zone case 178/19 on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 9:30 a.m. is the appeal of Alex Backeris, applicant, and David Matesic, owner, for 1204 Grandview Avenue, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District GPRC).

Applicant requests demolition of existing structure and construction of new three-story single-family dwelling with integral parking.

Variances: 908.02.C.3: Minimum side yard setback shall be not less than 3’, 6” requested; 912.04.C: Minimum side setback for accessory deck is 3’, 8” requested.

Zone case 195/19 on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 9:50 a.m. is the appeal of Priminvest Corporation, applicant and owner, for 318 Arlington Avenue, in the 18th Ward (Zoning District P).

Applicant requests use of structure as an office.

Variances: 911.02: Office use is not permitted in the Park zone.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.