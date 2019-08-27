This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Walter Sokora, 148 S 25th Street, 16th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Roland Rezba, 2507 S 18th Street, 17th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• First Select Holdings LLC, 341 Grace Street, 19th Ward, Code 108.1.1A.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• City of Pittsburgh Property Development, 317 Kearsarge Street, 19th Ward, Code 403.62A.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 9:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Natalie Carl and Nathaniel Embry, 436 Oneida Street, 19th Ward, Code 304.6.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 9:45 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Ray Strutt, 66 Dilworth Street, 19th Ward, Codes 304.6, 304.7.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 10:15 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• James Hawk, 112 Ulysses Street, 19th Ward, Codes 304.6, 304.7, 304.13.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 11:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Zhitong Zhang, 231 Bigham Street, 19th Ward, Code 302.4.

• 3115 Group LLC, 0 Grandview Avenue (6G-208), 19th Ward, Code 922.02.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 11:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Branden and Maureen Plesh, 418 Boggs Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 307.1.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.