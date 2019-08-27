Results for the Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case on Tuesday, Aug. 20 in Municipal District Judge Richard King’s Courtroom:

• Benjamin Sovyak, 1718 Arlington Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris; 302.4, Overgrowth. Fined $698.00.

• Jeremy Franz, 120 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Overgrowth. Fined $198.00.

• Brownsville Road Residences, 1740 Arlington Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Overgrowth; 302.1, Debris; 302.7, Accessory Structure. Fined $998.00.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King’s Courtroom:

• Vaughn Hanley, 638 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Jovan Hinton, 110 Koehler Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1, Debris.

• Nicholas Romaniello, 345 Walter Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Delta Investment Partners, 152 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Frank DiMatteo, 204 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Joshua Everette, 215 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845.183.7, Rental License.

• Cortez McClendon, 451 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Richard Roscoe, 331 Jacob Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth.

• Timothy Connors, 112 Fulton Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 87.16.1, Hedges.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King’s office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.