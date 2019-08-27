Work on Grandview Avenue rails, sidewalks will cost city $805,363

Restoration work began last week on three elevated sidewalk platforms along Grandview Avenue. The project will replace the precast concrete slabs and sidewalks, perform concrete repairs, and clean and paint the railings on the platform areas.

Work has begun on a $805,363 reconstruction project along Grandview Avenue in Mount Washington.

The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure began restoration last week on three elevated sidewalk platforms along Grandview Avenue. The work will be performed by the city's contractor, A. Merante Contracting, Inc. in the area between Ulysses Street and Maple Terrace. The project will replace the precast concrete slabs and sidewalks, perform concrete repairs, and clean and paint the railings on the platform areas. The project is estimated to be completed by November 27, weather permitting.

Also, the Department of Public Works will begin work along Grandview Avenue on Tuesday, Sept. 3 on approximately 1,400 feet of railing from Republic Street to the Trimont. The railing will be scraped and prepared to be painted black electrostatically.

Vigliotti Landscape & Construction will perform the work. The project is estimated to take four to six weeks, weather permitting.

Pedestrians will be detoured to the opposite side of the street throughout construction. Minimal lane disruption is expected during the projects. However, during certain times of the process, there may be temporary lane closures on P.J. McArdle Roadway to ensure the safety of travelers; these closures will be announced in advance.

Traffic restrictions are part of the repairs on Grandview Avenue sidewalks and platforms 1, 3, and 5.

There will be temporary lane closures on P.J. MCArdle Roadway as needed for the duration of the Grandview Avenue repair project. These closures will be limited to Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in 15 minute increments as necessary.

"I want to thank the administration and our city departments for making these investments a priority. I also want to thank the community for their patience as we work towards a comprehensive plan for Grandview," said Councilwoman Kail-Smith. "Grandview Avenue is a scenic treasure of our city and one of the gems in District 2"