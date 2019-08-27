ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Tenth Street Bridge to close for paving Sept. 6-9

 
August 27, 2019



The Philip Murray (South Tenth Street) Bridge will close from 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 until 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9 for milling and paving.

Northbound drivers will detour using East Carson Street, the Birmingham Bridge, Fifth Avenue, Diamond Street, Boyd Street, Forbes Avenue, and the Armstrong Tunnel.

Southbound drivers will detour using the Armstrong Tunnel, Forbes Avenue, the Birmingham Bridge, and East Carson Street.

Work hours have changed for installation of traffic signals on Second Avenue at its intersection with the Philip Murray (South Tenth Street) Bridge.

The work, which is part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project, will now occur from 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, until 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6 as well as 9 p.m. that same Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.

The $21 million bridge rehabilitation project is being conducted by the American Bridge Company of Coraopolis and in conjunction with funding from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Federal Highway Administration.

 
