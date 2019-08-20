ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

San Rocco festival, concert is on Aug. 25 in Mt. Oliver

 
August 20, 2019



The Western Orthodox Church House of the Holy Magi will celebrate the San Rocco Festa on Sunday, Aug. 25 from 2:30-8:30 p.m.

The celebration will take place on the grounds at the church’s Mt. Oliver location, 108 Locust St. beginning with the Healing Liturgy of San Rocco, with Blessing with Holy Oil for the healing of Body and Soul.

The day is planned with food, music, and fellowship. An evening lawn concert to raise the body and soul with Motown sounds and old Gospel music is planned for 7 p.m. All are welcome, but space limited, RSVP to 412-586-5621. Those attending should feel free to bring a lawn chair.


 
