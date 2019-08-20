Pennsylvania Resources appoints Justin Stockdale as managing director

The Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) has announced the appointment of Justin Stockdale as managing director as part of a significant transition project being under taken by the commonwealth's oldest grassroots environmental organization.

The appointment establishes Mr. Stockdale â€“ who has headed PRC's Western Office in Pittsburgh since 2014 â€“ as leader of the organization's statewide environmental education efforts, recycling and waste diversion programs, anti-litter campaigns and other programs.

In spring 2018, Mr. Stockdale began serving as interim co-executive director following the untimely passing of Executive Director Robert Jondreau. The subsequent transition process has included this management realignment in addition to staff streamlining across the organization, a Board of Directors evolution and plans for relocating the Western Office headquarters.

"Throughout the past five years, Justin has proven to be a dynamic leader with a deep commitment to furthering PRC's 80-year mission and inspiring its staff," said PRC Board President John Fillo. "Justin's 25+ year career leading and managing local, regional and statewide waste diversion initiatives at local government and not-for-profit organizations ensures PRC will continue its long history of supporting individual and collective actions to protect our environmental resources."