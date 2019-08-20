ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

Pennsylvania Resources appoints Justin Stockdale as managing director

 
August 20, 2019



The Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) has announced the appointment of Justin Stockdale as managing director as part of a significant transition project being under taken by the commonwealth's oldest grassroots environmental organization.

The appointment establishes Mr. Stockdale â€“ who has headed PRC's Western Office in Pittsburgh since 2014 â€“ as leader of the organization's statewide environmental education efforts, recycling and waste diversion programs, anti-litter campaigns and other programs.

In spring 2018, Mr. Stockdale began serving as interim co-executive director following the untimely passing of Executive Director Robert Jondreau. The subsequent transition process has included this management realignment in addition to staff streamlining across the organization, a Board of Directors evolution and plans for relocating the Western Office headquarters.

"Throughout the past five years, Justin has proven to be a dynamic leader with a deep commitment to furthering PRC's 80-year mission and inspiring its staff," said PRC Board President John Fillo. "Justin's 25+ year career leading and managing local, regional and statewide waste diversion initiatives at local government and not-for-profit organizations ensures PRC will continue its long history of supporting individual and collective actions to protect our environmental resources."

 
