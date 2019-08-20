City launches Pittsburgh Safe Driving Pledge

The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure has announced the launch of the Pittsburgh Safe Driving Pledge.

The Safe Driving Pledge is a resident-led and empowered traffic calming and safety initiative. Drivers taking the pledge commit to limit their vehicle speed to posted speed limits and stop for pedestrians wherever they travel to make our neighborhoods more safe, livable and appealing; reduce traffic deaths and serious injury; and reflect Pittsburgh's core values of community care and neighborliness.

Mayor William Peduto, PPS Superintendent Anthony Hamlet, and community leaders came together to launch the Pittsburgh Safe Driving Pledge. The event kicked off a two-week signing campaign to encourage participation at community and neighborhood events across the city.

The Pittsburgh Safe Driving Pledge is part of the international "Neighborhood Pace Car" program. Similar programs exist in Columbus, OH, Toronto, ON, Atlanta, GA, and Boston, MA. More information on the city's campaign can be found at: https://pittsburghpa.gov/domi/drivesafepgh

Residents, workers or visitors who sign the pledge will receive a vehicle magnet and/or window cling to visibly identify their vehicle as a neighborhood pace car keeping the speed of vehicle traffic on the street to the safe posted limit.

Each year, hundreds of Pittsburgh residents are injured in traffic crashes, many associated with speeding. Redesigning streets for traffic calming is a slow process affecting only a small number of streets. The Safe Driving campaign will bring traffic calming to every street of the city, with motorists who have taken the pledge leading the way.

For more information see the Safe Driving Pledge webpage at pittsburghpa.gov/domi/drivesafepgh