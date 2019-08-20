Final food policy community meeting is Aug. 27

The Pittsburgh Food Policy Council (PFPC) will hold its final community meeting to help shape the Greater Pittsburgh Food Action Plan. The PFPC is working with community members to develop a food action plan for Allegheny County.

The meeting will take place on August 27 at the Allegheny County Department of Human Services Building, 1 Smithfield Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Food will be available starting at 5:30 p.m. and childcare will be provided, with discussion from 6-8 p.m.

Come to share thoughts, concerns, and ideas for stronger and healthier communities, including your experience and suggestions in such areas as: school food; urban agriculture and gardens; corner stores, grocery stores, and farmers markets; nutrition education; transportation barriers; food assistance programs such as WIC and SNAP; access for groups such as children, seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities; and, other food systems information and concerns that you and your community think are important based on your particular experience, concerns, and needs.

Register at the following link to the event so PFPC can better plan their food order and child care: http://bit.ly/2Z3rXyw.

More information about the Greater Pittsburgh Food Action Plan can be found at https://foodactionplan.org/