Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 185/19 on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 9:40 a.m. is the appeal of Tonya Markiewicz, applicant, and Ponte Vista Lofts LLC, owner, for 2139 Wharton Street, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District RIV-MU, R1A-VH).

Applicant requests new construction of eight residential townhomes with parking at 2139 Wharton Street.

Variances: 904.05.E.4.b(2), (3) and (4): Continous sidewalks at least 10’ wide with 5’ clear path shall be provided, provided is less that 10’ sidewalk with less than 5’ clear.

Zone case 191/19 on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 9:40 a.m. is the appeal of Paul Zachary, applicant and owner, for 2227 Jane Street, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District R1A-VH).

Applicant requests use of existing structure as three-family dwelling.

Variances: 921.02.A.4: Change from one noncnforming use to another is a Special Exception.

Past Cases and Decisions: ZBA 278 of 2001, Special Exception granted to change the occupancy of the existing structure from a three-story office building with four outdoor parking stalls in the rear yard to holistic health center with a training facility, treatment rooms with incidental retail sales and office on the first and second floors of the structure and one dwelling unit on the third floor.

Notes: Certificate of Occupancy 26904, dated 1973, permitted occupancy “Business Offices.”

