This week's South Pittsburgh area Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Stanley Michaels, 315 Cedarhurst Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Tim Mobley, 71 E. Amanda Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 22, at 10:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

• Mary Cawley and Helen Tomanio, 2211 Arlington Avenue, 16th Ward, Code 302.4, 301.3.

• Desiree Neal, 115 Burr Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Robert Fenyus, 222 Castel Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• David Coleman and Steven Watson Jr., 414 Cathedral Avenue, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Ann Lewellyn and Delores and Robert Roark, 214 Dengler Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• William Maglieria, 2925 Devlin Street, 16th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Susan Barnett, FJ Young Co. and John Young, 2336 E. Carson Street, 16th Ward, Code 107.2.1.

• 2524 E. Carson Place LLC, 2336 E. Carson Street, 16th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Michael and Steffany Butler, 0 Eccles Street (13F-10), 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Patricia Bagacki, 2126 Elsie Street, 16th Ward, Codes 304.3, 304.7, 614.02, 304.5.

• Marshall Williams, 328 Felmeth Street, 16th Ward, Code 108.2.

• Paul Schornack, 2316 Leticoe Street, 16th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Julio Garcia and Nohelia Maldonado, 415 McManus Street, 16th Ward, Codes 307.1, 302.4.

• Hot Metal Bridge Hospitality Assoc. LP, 2950 S. Water Street, 16th Ward, Code 1004.02.

• Gary Reilly, 236 Sterling Street, 16th Ward, Codes 301.3, 307.1, 302.4.

• Lynn and Tim McElroy, 0 Wiese Street (13S-217), 16th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Yun Chen and Andrew Wallop, 1613 Arlington Avenue, 17th Ward, Codes 307.1, 302.4, 301.3.

• MD Real Estate LLC, 1715 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Code 403.42A.

• Kristina Raup, 1604 Gable Street, 17th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Doug Mariani, 68 Gregory Street, 17th Ward, Code 302.7.

• Frances and John Hojonski, 25 Nusser Street, 17th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

• Conrail, 0 R of W (12N-350-3), 17th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Fadi and Shadi Aboud, 42 S. 10th Street, 17th Ward, Codes 304.2, 304.6, 304.1.

• Deborah and Joseph Sokolowski Jr., 2017 S. 18th Street, 17th Ward, Code 403.62A.

• RE 360 SS Partners X LP, 200 St. Thomas Street, 17th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Matt Leyshock, 17 Uxor Way, 17th Ward, Codes 304.13, 304.2, 304.7.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 22, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Rita Henderson, 320 Beltzhoover Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Affordable Properties, 10 Curtin Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Warring-Mill Land Company, 710 E. Warrington Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

• People's Partnership LLC, 807 Eureka Street, 18th Ward, Code 304.7.

• Irene and Joseph Sabilla, 916 Eureka Street, 18th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Carol Harding, 841 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3.

• Shameka Rouse, 402 Knox Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 403.62A.

• David Kapolka, 0 Lafferty Avenue (15K-185), 18th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Patricia Monach, 613 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Code 304.1.

• RAED Investors LTD, 810 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Ralph and Suzanne Soukup, 623 Manton Way, 18th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Jarrid Henderson, 933 McLain Street, 18th Ward, Code 302.2.

• Joseph Hollick, 407 Michigan Street, 18th Ward, Code 108.1.1.

• Franklin Goldston, 421 Michigan Street, 18th Ward, Code PM302.4, PM301.3.

• Gladys and William Lewis, 429 Michigan Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3.

• Joshua Serafini, 123 Walter Street, 18th Ward, Code PM302.3.

• Lois Cogley, 137 Bausman Street, 18th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.