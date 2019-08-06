New PPS high school program will train future child caregivers

Starting fall 2019, the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Division of Pittsburgh Public Schools will open an Early Childhood Education (ECE) program at Pittsburgh Milliones.

This three-year program is designed to prepare high school students for careers teaching and caring for infants and young children. Students will explore relevant career pathways and develop the characteristics of successful teachers and childcare providers through practicums.

Applying theoretical concepts to real-life situations, students will be able to take what they learn in the classroom into their rotation experiences in licensed child care centers, where they will work under the direct supervision of seasoned professionals. ECE students will also be able to earn the following industry-recognized certifications, at no cost to parents: First Aid, Pediatric CPR, Child Development Associate (CDA) Infant Toddler, and Child Development Associate (CDA) Pre-School.

ECE students will learn:

• Child Growth and Development

• Nutrition

• Program Planning and Management

• Safety

• Behavior Guidance

• Play Activities

• Child Abuse & Neglect

• Parent-child Personal Relationships

• Learning Experiences for Children

• Laws, Regulations & Policies Pertinent to Child Welfare

The program is open to students in grades 10 and 11. Slots in the class are still available. Interested students may apply online at http://www.pghschools.org/cteapplication -- parent signature required.

Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs are located in the six comprehensive high schools in the Pittsburgh Public Schools District. These programs are offered in three-period blocks for three years. Students learn in labs equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, taught by teachers who are industry professionals, in fields that are high demand with higher than average earning potential.

There are nine CTE programs in the South/West region of the School District. They are housed in Pittsburgh Brashear (Automotive Body Repair; Automotive Technology; Machine Operations; Multimedia Production and Coding) and Pittsburgh Carrick (Carpentry; Culinary Arts; Finance Technology; Health Careers Technology; Information Technology).

Though the ECE program is located in the East/Central region, students from all regions of the district may apply. For more information about all the opportunities CTE provides, visit the CTE website at http://www.pghschools.org/cte or call 412-529-8690.