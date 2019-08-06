Third annual South Side Park Goat Fest is in the books as a success

Goats from NamestHay Goat Yoga proved to be popular at the Goat Fest.

The third annual South Side Park Goat Fest was held last Saturday, July 27, with more than 2,500 attendees.

Sponsors REI, UPMC Mercy and Michael Baker International provided underwriting for the event. Donors include: State Senator Jay Costa, Grandma's Dog Daycare, Candice Gonzalez, City Councilman Bruce Kraus, NamestHay and Representative Harry Readshaw,

Local food trucks and four groups of area musicians, Go Dog Go, Louie Castle & the Rooks, Tired of Waiting and Strange Cocktail, made sure the crowd was energized. It was a tough climb to see the Allegheny GoatScape goats who have been eating the invasive vines in Jurassic Valley. The goats working with NamestHay goat yoga proved to be more accessible.

Guided hikes, Carnegie Library Storytime, bubbles, games, crafts and craft vendors added to the fun. Friends of South Side Park (FOSSP) raised just over $5,000 which will ensure the goats come back to the park next summer.

FOSSP partners and supporters include: South Side Community Council, South Side Slopes Neighborhood Association, South Side Athletic Association, Hilltop Alliance, Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and Pittsburgh Water and Sewage Authority.