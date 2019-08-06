ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Stargazing is next on the agenda for South Side Park's Arlington Field

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

August 6, 2019



South Side Park’s Arlington Ball field will be the scene for Star Party hosted by Pittsburgh City Ranger Zachary Zelazny, from 9-10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, weather permitting. South Side Athletic Association will open the concession stand and a restroom will be available.

The event is scheduled to take advantage of the annual Perseid Meteor Shower. In addition, views will include Jupiter and its four Galilean Moons and Saturn and its largest moon, Titan (It’s even larger than the planet Mercury), as well as various star clusters and deep-space objects. Feel free to bring your own telescope or binoculars, snacks and drinks, and lawn chairs or blankets for keeping comfortable

All park ordinances are in effect during the Star Party event. Smoking and alcoholic beverages are not permitted. Dogs are welcome but must be controlled on a leash at all times, and must remain away from telescopes and other astronomy equipment.

In the event of cancellation due to unacceptable weather conditions, an update will be posted on the Urban Astronomizer’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/groups/447348198954588/, no later than 5 p.m. the day of the event.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 08/09/2019 05:47