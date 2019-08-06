Stargazing is next on the agenda for South Side Park's Arlington Field

South Side Park’s Arlington Ball field will be the scene for Star Party hosted by Pittsburgh City Ranger Zachary Zelazny, from 9-10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, weather permitting. South Side Athletic Association will open the concession stand and a restroom will be available.

The event is scheduled to take advantage of the annual Perseid Meteor Shower. In addition, views will include Jupiter and its four Galilean Moons and Saturn and its largest moon, Titan (It’s even larger than the planet Mercury), as well as various star clusters and deep-space objects. Feel free to bring your own telescope or binoculars, snacks and drinks, and lawn chairs or blankets for keeping comfortable

All park ordinances are in effect during the Star Party event. Smoking and alcoholic beverages are not permitted. Dogs are welcome but must be controlled on a leash at all times, and must remain away from telescopes and other astronomy equipment.

In the event of cancellation due to unacceptable weather conditions, an update will be posted on the Urban Astronomizer’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/groups/447348198954588/, no later than 5 p.m. the day of the event.