South Side branch library has programs for all ages during the month of August

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – South Side has programs for all ages during August

Children’s programs include:

Storytime: Family Fun: Thursday Aug. 8, 15 at 11 a.m.

Bring the whole family for books, songs and rhymes. Through the joy of reading, children will expand their vocabulary, exercise the imagination and develop important social and emotional skills. For children birth to 5 years and their caregivers.

Teen programs include:

Teen Time: Tuesdays from 4 - 6 p.m.

If you’re into cool art projects, epic games, music, food and just chilling out – come kick it at Teen Time!

The Labs: Open Labs: Wednesday, August 28 from 4 - 6 p.m.

Make something cool! The Labs is a program for teens to learn to use digital technology and traditional tools. Open Labs is your studio time. Play around with software and equipment, work on independent projects and hang out with Labs mentors.

Programs for adults:

Crochet and Knitting Club: Wednesdays from 5:30-7 p.m.

Join them at CLP - South Side for their Crochet and Knitting Group. It’s a group of friendly crochet and knitting fans, looking to teach and learn from other friendly crafters. Bring a current project or start something new.

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh- South Side is at 2205 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh PA 15203. For more information on any of the programs, call 412-431-6680.