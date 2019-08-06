South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace meets Moms Demand Action founder

Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, met with members of the South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace (SPCP).

Ms. Watts, a Colorado resident, is the author of “Fight Like a Mother: How a Grassroots Movement Took on the Gun Lobby and Why Women Will Change the World.”

Moms Demand Action — a volunteer grassroots organization — initially began as a Facebook page Ms. Watts started after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting on Dec. 14, 2012 in Newtown, Connecticut.

The organization was created to demand action from legislators, state and federal; companies; and educational institutions to establish common-sense gun reforms. They are a non-partisan grassroots movement of American mothers demanding new and stronger solutions to lax gun laws, loopholes and policies that for too long have jeopardized the safety of children and communities.

Moms Demand Action now has a chapter in every state in the country, and work alongside Mayors Against Illegal Guns, Students Demand Action and the Everytown Survivor Network as part of Everytown for Gun Safety.

SPCP was founded in 2005 by the Birmingham Foundation in conjunction with several community grassroots organizations, local service providers and faith-based institutions in response to a shooting death of a Carrick High School student. The SPCP is a conglomerate of volunteers and agencies committed to the prevention of violence in the South Pittsburgh communities.

SPCP and Moms Demand Action have shared missions for reducing gun violence and are seeking to strengthen their collaborations. Both of these grass roots organizations receive financial support through Every Town for Gun Safety, headquartered in New York City.

SPCP recently received a gun violence prevention grant from Everytown for Gun Safety in support of South Pittsburgh Peacemakers (SPP) and its violence prevention outreach work.

The South Pittsburgh Peacemakers consists of South Pittsburgh intervention specialists and a chaplain, who are trained peace makers, violence interrupters and outreach workers designed to prevent shootings by identifying and mediating potentially lethal conflicts in our communities. They also follow up to ensure the conflict does not reignite.

Following the meeting at the Birmingham Foundation, Rev. Eileen Smith and SPP staff provided Ms. Watts with a tour of the South Pittsburgh communities served by their outreach team.