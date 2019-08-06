ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Open Streets South Side

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

August 6, 2019

Open Streets brought tens of thousands of people-powered visitors to East Carson Street and beyond in July. The event opens city streets to non-powered modes of transportation while also showing off what the neighborhoods have to offer.













 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 08/09/2019 05:47