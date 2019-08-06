Free back to school dinner, school supplies in Carrick

The Dairy District Advisory Group with support from the Carrick Community Council, EDS and neighborhood business sponsors will hold the second annual Back to School Community dinner and school supply giveaway on Thursday, Aug. 8, 6-7 p.m. Food provided by Partyline catering.

To help the organizers better plan, register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/back-to-school-community-dinner-tickets-65764702997

It is also possible to call or text 412-339-0808 to RSVP or with questions.