South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Free back to school dinner, school supplies in Carrick

 
August 6, 2019



The Dairy District Advisory Group with support from the Carrick Community Council, EDS and neighborhood business sponsors will hold the second annual Back to School Community dinner and school supply giveaway on Thursday, Aug. 8, 6-7 p.m. Food provided by Partyline catering.

To help the organizers better plan, register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/back-to-school-community-dinner-tickets-65764702997

It is also possible to call or text 412-339-0808 to RSVP or with questions. 



 
South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

