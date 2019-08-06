CLP-Carrick programs for adults, children throughout August

Check out what’s happening at you’re the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Carrick in August.

Summer Food & Fun continues is free for all kids 18 and under, no registration required, at CLP – Carrick, Monday through Friday until August 23. A cold lunch is served from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and a snack from 3 -4 p.m.

In addition, a dinner is available from 4 -6 p.m. at St. Basil Catholic Church every Tuesday and Thursday until August 15.

CLP – Carrick programs for children include:

Storytime: Baby & Me: Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m.

Sing, clap and bounce along to interactive rhymes, stories and songs. Songs help children develop listening skills and learn the rhythms and rhymes of spoken language. For children birth – 18 months and their caregivers.

Storytime: Toddler and Preschooler Tales: Thursdays, August 8, 15 and 29 at 11 a.m.

Get up and get moving with interactive stories, songs and rhymes. Children and adults will actively explore books that improve vocabulary and expand the imagination. Reading together is the most important way for children to learn to read independently. For children 18 months – 5 years and their caregivers.

Kids Club: Wednesdays from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Meet new friends, hang out with old friends and try something new. Children can have fun, build social skills and use their imaginations. Activities may include crafts, games or technology. For children in grades K-5.

The Magic of TJ Hill presents An End of Summer Reading Magic Show: Thursday, Aug. 22 - 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Celebrate the end of a successful summer full of reading with an amazing, interactive magic show by TJ Hill featuring music, Buddy the bird and a surprising grand finale. Recommended for all ages.

Programs for teens:

Teen Time: Tuesdays from 3- 5 p.m.

If you’re into cool art projects, epic games, music, movies and just chilling out, come kick it at Teen Time.

Programs for adults:

Adult Open Craft Hour: Mondays at noon.

Join in each week at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh’s Carrick location as they relax and have fun with a craft supplies and friends. Feel free to bring a project from home or to work on the weekly library craft. Adults of all ages and abilities are welcome. For information call Natalie at 412-882-3897

Star Trek vs. Star Wars Trivia: Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 6 - 7 p.m.

Come show off your fan knowledge at trivia night. The person with the most knowledge wins a prize. Snacks are provided.

Galaxy of Glitter Craft Hour: Nebula Pendent: Saturday, Aug. 17 at 1:30 p.m.

Join in this month and learn how to make zodiac and nebula pendants. Your fate is written in the stars so why not make it fashionable. All supplies are included. Bring a friend or come meet new friends at the library.

Dungeons and Dragons: Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m.

Looking to get away from it all? Take the night off and experience a whole new world. Feel free to bring a snack. For adults 18 and older.

Mysterious Reads Book Club: Saturday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m.

If you love mysteries of all types and having a great discussion this is the group for you. For more information or to sign up call 412-882-3897 or stop in at the library.

SPACE: The Final Frontier Book Club: Ender’s Game Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 6- 7 p.m.

Come and enjoy a lively discussion of the sci-fi classic Ender’s Game by Orson Scott Card this month with coffee and cookies. Ask a librarian for a copy of each month’s title.

Other recurring events happening at the library, but not by staff:

South Hills Creative Group: Thursdays from 6 - 8 p.m.

This group is for those who love writing and are looking to stretch their creative muscles. Join them if interested in exploring free writing and writing exercises, sharing work in progress and receiving feedback on your work as well as providing feedback to other writers. For mature teens and adults.

Toastmasters Carrick: Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10:15 - 11:45 a.m.

Toastmasters provides an opportunity to improve communication and leadership skills while meeting new people and having fun in a relaxed and supportive environment.

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Carrick Branch is at 1811 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.