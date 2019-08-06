City awarded funding for electric vehicle charging stations

Gov. Tom Wolf and the Department of Environmental Protection announced the City of Pittsburgh is receiving $245,000 to install six electric vehicle charging stations at a public parking lot in East Liberty.

Mayor William Peduto’s administration and the Pittsburgh Parking Authority are seeking to support the usage of clean energy in the city and will use the charging stations at the lot at 6117 Kirkland Street as a pilot project that could be repeated in other neighborhood parking lots around the city. Charging stations are currently available in four PPA garages Downtown.

The city will install two dual hose DC fast charging stations and four dual hose level 2 EV charging stations in the lot, allowing for usage by nearby residents, those using nearby small businesses, restaurants and hotels, and for electric vehicles in the city of Pittsburgh fleet.

“Pittsburgh is continuing to build out EV infrastructure citywide, getting us ever closer to reaching our goals of being 100 percent fossil-fuel free by 2030. I want to thank Gov. Wolf, the DEP, the Parking Authority and our hard-working city staff for believing in this vision and helping to make it a reality,” Mayor Peduto said.

The charging stations are expected to be used by visitors to the business district, workers in office buildings and shared office spaces that have popped up in the neighborhood, and residents of East Liberty. The charging stations will be accessible to the public 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

With the dual hoses at the six charging stations, a total of 12 vehicles will be able to charge simultaneously. The city plans to install the stations by the end of the year.